“Philosophy of Cittaslow in North Cyprus” research by student of EMU

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) recently organised an event in which the university appreciated the works of Ecm Ince, a student of the EMU Tourism Faculty, Tourism Management Doctorate Program, who had presented her thesis with the applications, results and suggestions on the “Slow City Philosophy in Northern Cyprus”, to the Mayors of the TRNC.

Ince, in her thesis, emphasised that the TRNC failed in terms of meeting the criteria “Partnerships with different stakeholders, infrastructure policies, Environment and Energy policies”. She stated that local people should be informed about this issue and should be included in the process. Ince also underlined that the slow cities in TRNC do not have a sustainable structure, and on this point, local governments have great duties and responsibilities. After the event the Mayor of Tatlısu, Hayri Orçan, presented student Ecem Ince with a Cyprus-specific Lefkara work panel, and EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç presented a certificate of appreciation to the participating Mayors.

In his opening speech at the press conference, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç underlined that this kind of research is among the responsibilities of universities in providing more services to their societies, at the same time; such events are hosted in order to display the value of the Cittaslow movement that it deserves. EMU Faculty of Business and Economics,

Head of Business Administration Prof. Dr. Şule Aker stated that such projects are of great importance for universities and municipalities as well as the future of the country, and noted that Cittaslow is a value for Northern Cyprus.