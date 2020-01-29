NEU Students donated to Tulips (Help Those with Cancer Association)

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

“Neu Genetics Society” affiliated to Near East University, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics made a donation to Tulips (Help Those with Cancer Association).

According to the information given by the Press and Public Relations Directorate of Near East University, the donations collected throughout the donation campaign held at the Near East University Campus for the benefit of cancer patients were delivered to Raziye Kocaismail, the President of Tulips (Help Those with Cancer Association).

Donations were collected at the “Lucky Dip” event held by NEU Genetics Society Club head Ayşe Nur Uçar, club members Nigal Hişmioğulları and Nihal Güldüren.