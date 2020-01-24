TRNC Assembly Delegation held meetings in Brussels

National Unity Party (UBP) MP Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu, People’s Party (HP) MP Erek Çağatay and Republican Turkish Party (CTP) MP Fikri Toros held contacts in the European Parliament.

Within the framework of the contacts, the documentary ‘Lost Bus’ was also screened at the European Parliament building in Brussels on the 22nd January.

During their meetings with the members of the EP Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hasipoğlu, Çağatay and Toros also shared their expectations regarding the Cyprus solution process and the ongoing developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The TRNC Assembly delegation also met with their counterparts in the EU Commission within the framework of Brussels contacts.