İncirli win crucial match

By Richard Beale….

A vital match between 2nd place İncirli and 3rd place Geçitkale ended in a vital 2-0 win for the visitors, enabling them to go 3 points clear of their deadliest rivals.

Result : GEÇİTKALE GSK SK 0 İNCİRLİ SK 2

Sunday January 19 : BTM League Red Group : Geçitkale Stadium.

I must admit on Sunday morning in Esentepe it was raining, it was cold the prospect of going to a local football match, standing on the touchline, taking photographs didn’t have much appeal at the time. A day by the fire watching the cricket and Premier League football seemed a more sensible option. However, inside of me I have the “local live” football bug and in the end I decided to “bite the bullet” and go to watch this crucial match. The Geçitkale supporters and team are a friendly lot, they made me welcome brought me a hot coffee and I was ready for the fray. As by chance the sun made an appearance and I was rewarded with an absorbing match, watched by a crowd I estimate of around 250 people.

This was a match that no side wanted to lose, so it was frantic, frenetic, strong challenges going in and littered with many fouls. İncirli are a big strong physical side, many of their team are over 6 foot, this was a sort of game that suited them best. The visitors dominated the first half with Geçitkale failing to trouble the İncirli goalkeeper Cengiz. What chances were at the Geçitkale end and their goalkeeper Gürcan had to make a couple of diving saves from shots outside the area.

İNCİRLİ SK attacking and wearing Red strip

The first half was bad tempered, it was simmering and it boiled over in the 43rd minute when İncirli took the lead. A long goal kick from Goalkeeper Cengiz bounced over the Geçitkale defence, striker Mehmet Turgut was in a race for the ball with the Geçitkale keeper Gürcan who was advancing. The İncirli striker just managed to get a toe to the ball, just before the two players collided, the ball went just past the left hand post. The incident happened just outside the box, İncirli wanted Gürcan sent off and Geçitkale were protesting that a free kick had been given to İncirli despite Mehmet Turgut getting to the ball first. What happened from the resultant free kick ALI IMAN cleverly sent the ball over the wall and it dipped in just under the bar with Gürcan helpless. The first half ended in more protests.

HALF TIME SCORE : 0-1

İncirli continued to dominate the proceedings, thankfully the anger of the first half had subsided. Geçitkale were becoming increasingly frustrated, what attacks they mustered floundered against the strong İncirli defence dominated by their Captain Ramadan Deniz and Ex Esentepe defender Mustafa Kiliç. İncirli also had their tall powerful defensive midfield player Salih Oduncuoğlu helping out as well.

İncirli experienced striker MEHMET TURGUT was also having an excellent match, leading the line well and putting all that knowledge to use. It was fitting in the 79th minute that he made the game safe for İncirli with a finely taken goal. Geçitkale lost possession in attack, the ball was given to Can Özbilen who sped down the right wing before sending over a perfect cross that a striker of MEHMET TURGUT ability could not miss. 0-2

It was not Geçitkale’s day, they had 8 players booked, the season is not over for them yet, they are only 3 points behind İncirli, they will come again.

FULL TIME SCORE : 0-2

“MAN OF THE MATCH” MEHMET TURGUT (İncirli) shown above right