Girne Municipality New Service Building starts operating 20th January

Girne Municipality moved to the new service building at 68 Ecevit Street, Girne on Friday, 17th January 2020 and will start to provide services on Monday 20th January.

A more modern service will be offered to the Girne residents with the new service building, where the employees will work in an environment suitable for today’s conditions.

The old Town Hall in Ramadan Cemil Square, Girne, and the cashier’s offices in the bus terminal area will continue to collect : Real estate, water, occupational tax and traffic fines from municipal police. The Municipality Branches of Ozanköy, Doğanköy, Beylerbeyi, Zeytinlik and Karaoğlanoğlu will continue to serve. In Baldöken Car Park, credit loading for prepaid electronic water meters and collection of traffic fines from municipal police will continue. The Municipality can be contacted at (0392) 650 01 00 and on ALO 185 within the municipality boundaries.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said in a statement that a more modern service will be offered to the 3,000 population of Girne in the year 2020, and the process of moving to the new service building, where the employees will work in an environment suitable for today’s conditions, has been completed. Nidai Güngördü said that all units will start operating in the new building from Monday, 20th January, and payments will also continue to be collected at the old town hall and cashiers office in the bus terminal area.

Güngördü noted that the Girne Municipality New Service Building has been completed with Municipality funds in the amount of approximately 29 million TL, without taking credit and grants for the Cultural Center, which is partially completed. Stating that an opening ceremony will be held for the new service building in the coming days, Güngördü wished that the new city hall will be beneficial to our country, Girne city and our people.