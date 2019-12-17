Carols by Candlelight 2019 at St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia

Readers mail.

From: Rev Michael Graham, St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia

Once more we in St. Andrew’s were led by a superb choir featuring the church’s own singers and friends from the Kyrenia Chamber Choir who joined us for our annual Service of Nine Lessons and Carols by Candlelight on Sunday 15th December 2019.

Led by our Director of Music, Earl Moffitt, those present sang old favourites and listened to new pieces sung by the choir.

The service was conducted by the Archdeacon of Cyprus, the Ven Christopher Futcher, who had joined us in St. Andrew’s on that Sunday to lead our worship at both the 10:30am Holy Communion and the Carol services.

Following the service mulled wine and mince pies were enjoyed in the Hall.

Source; St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia