Speaker of TRNC Assembly Uluçay met with Şentop

Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Teberrüken Uluçay who has been in Antalya within the framework of the 12th plenary session of the Asia Parliamentary Assembly (APA) hosted by Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) met with Mustafa Şentop, President of TGNA on 14th December.

In his speech at the meeting, Şentop stated that the TRNC Assembly which represents free will of the Turkish Cypriot people has the utmost importance in terms of consolidation of visibility in the international arena, adding that in this regard, they would like to see the TRNC parliamentarians participating in all activities particularly organised in Turkey.

Expressing his belief that their brothers who live in the TRNC will reach the peace and prosperity that they wish, Şentop said that Turkey will be supporting both the TRNC’s rights and the law in the Eastern Mediterranean and will be the followers of Turkey’s own rights stemming from the international law in the region.

Şentop said: “We will support the TRNC in developing more international relations in the following process as well.”

In his speech, Uluçay said that they will continue to invest in order to base the future of the TRNC on stronger foundations along with Turkey, and he also said that they will continue to persevere to shape the political future as well.

Uluçay continued: “Although from time to time we have ups and downs especially in the economic field, as long as we work together we will overcome all of the problems. The development of relations between the two countries’ Assemblies is very important for us.”