ARUCAD 4th Inter-High School Design Competition Award Ceremony Held

The winners of the Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) 4th High School Design Competition received their awards at the ceremony held at the ARUCAD Art Gallery on Tuesday, October 17th. While all the works submitted to the competition, in which 77 students participated, were exhibited, certificates were presented to the winners.

The fourth Design Competition, held for high school students in Northern Cyprus, Turkey and internationally, was organized this year under the title “Time Travel”. Jurors; Founder Erbil Arkın, Faculty of Arts faculty member Prof. Dr. Turan Aksoy, Faculty of Design faculty member Asst. Assoc. Dr. Cem Yardimci, Ceramics Department Head Asst. Assoc. Dr. Elçin Şener, New Media and Communication Department Head Assist. Assoc. Dr. Çağdaş Öğüç, Assistant Head of Digital Game Design Department. Assoc. Dr. Yunus Luckinger examined and evaluated over 100 works created in many different disciplines.

The winner of the competition was Ankara Fine Arts High School student Ece Tügen, the second one was Ankara Itri Fine Arts High School student Hayal Yüksel and the third one was Pakistan Aitchison College student Mikael Bucha. Erbil Arkın Special Awards were won by Moscow 2054 High School student Vitaliya Nemtsova from Russia and 89 Secondary High School student Tauken Bekzhan from Kazakhstan. As a result of the voting, the winner of the Social Media Award was Zeynep Ceren Anlar, a Turkish Maarif College student from Northern Cyprus. The successful students were presented with full scholarships, monetary awards and certificates of achievement at ARUCAD. In addition, contributions were made to the art workshops of the high schools of the first three winners to meet their needs.

The ceremony started with a short video showing the works of the participants who have won the competition so far, at the University Art Gallery, with the participation of high school students who applied to the competition, their families, ARUCAD academicians, students, and employees.

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi made the welcome speech at the ceremony. expressing his satisfaction that the competition, which started 4 years ago with 12 applications, was held in Cyprus, Turkey and internationally, with 77 applications from 6 different countries today. Vehbi said, “Another source of pride is that 7 of our students who have ranked in the competition so far continue their education in different departments of ARUCAD. We will continue our efforts to further internationalize our competition. “I would like to thank the Arkın Family for providing this opportunity to our young people, our jury members who carefully examined the submitted works, our dear students for their participation, and my colleagues who prepared the ceremony.”

ARUCAD Founder Erbil Arkın, who started his speech by expressing his happiness to see these creative works, said, “I see here that creativity is still alive, diversity is still alive, art is still alive. We and you are doing the right thing at this point. Our country also needs such studies. “I would like to express once again the pride I feel for the students, academics and ARUCAD who participated in the competition,” he said.

After the certificate presentation ceremony, the award night continued with the cocktail party attended by talented young people, with their parents and the ARUCAD Family.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD

