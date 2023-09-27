TRNC President Tatar evaluates his New York contacts

President Ersin Tatar stated that the embargoes imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people have turned into a persecution and that must come to an end.

Tatar, who returned to the island following his contacts in New York as part of the 78th UN General Assembly meetings, held a press conference at Ercan Airport.

During the press conference, Tatar pointed out that they tried to make the voice, right, law and struggle of Turkish Cypriots heard in the contacts they carried out on different platforms.

Noting that they carried out their activities in New York at the working office in the Turkish House, Tatar said that they held meetings with representatives of many countries there.

The President noted that they have always been in harmony and consultation with Türkiye in the execution of the national cause.

He stated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s call during his address at the UN General Assembly for the recognition of the independence of the TRNC and for the international community to develop relations with the TRNC had made a mark and that this call gave strength to the Turkish Cypriot people.

“The 60-year federal solution is expired. We will no longer sit at the table without accepting our new politics, that is, our sovereign equality and equal political status.” Tatar added.

Stating that he expressed these during his meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres on Saturday, 23 September, Tatar said that he explained the struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people, their acquired rights, the events of the last 60 years and how the Greek Cypriots side was instrumental in overturning the table at Annan Plan and Crans Montana meetings.

President Tatar said that he conveyed to the Secretary-General that if there is to be an agreement, it can only be possible with the cooperation of the two states and that the ground for two-state politics is strong, and added: “Under this ground lies the struggle we have fought in the past, our acquired rights, our inherent rights and the rights given to us by international agreements.”

The President expressed that according to the UN rules, any agreement on the island must be negotiable and acceptable to both sides and that no one can impose a solution by pressure.

Tatar said that he conveyed to Guterres that they were against the appointment of a Special Representative in order to implement the UN Security Council resolutions and to bring the parties to a federal-based negotiation table, and that the Secretary-General said, “the appointment of a Special Representative to serve on the island could be considered depending on the conditions.”

Explaining that they made proposals for cooperation between the two sides from time to time, but this cooperation did not materialize because the other side did not accept the status of the Turkish Cypriot side, Tatar said, “Cooperation can be made on some issues that may be beneficial.

Tatar added that he also met with Turkish Cypriots living in the USA during his productive and useful New York contacts.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

