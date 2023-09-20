Tatar Attended the TASC Dinner at Rockefeller Plaza

President Tatar also met with the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Chairman Binali Yıldırım and some ministers.

Also in attendance were TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Turkish and foreign community members from different states of the US, as well as high-level officials.

President Tatar is expected to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings with regards to the Cyprus issue.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS