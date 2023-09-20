September 20, 2023

Tatar Attended the TASC Dinner at Rockefeller Plaza

President Ersin Tatar attends the 6th Annual Gala Dinner of the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) at Rockefeller Plaza

President Ersin Tatar has attended the 6th Annual Gala Dinner of the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Sunday evening.  President Tatar, who is visiting New York for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, met President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and numerous senior officials at the gala dinner event.

President Tatar also met with the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Chairman Binali Yıldırım and some ministers.

Also in attendance were TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Turkish and foreign community members from different states of the US, as well as high-level officials.

President Tatar is expected to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings with regards to the Cyprus issue.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Tatar Discusses Cyprus Issue With Political Leaders

September 20, 2023

Turkish Cypriots Exist and the True Cyprus History

September 20, 2023 2

You may have missed

Tatar Attended the TASC Dinner at Rockefeller Plaza

September 20, 2023

Tatar Discusses Cyprus Issue With Political Leaders

September 20, 2023

Mother and Daughter artists exhibit together in Nicosia

September 20, 2023

FINAL FRIENDLY MATCH ENDS IN DEFEAT

September 20, 2023

Turkish Cypriots Exist and the True Cyprus History

September 20, 2023 2

More Girne Fest 23 News

September 20, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: