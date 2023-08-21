CESV /112 Civil Emergency Service Volunteers donated 2 EKG machines

The finest education you can have is how to care for and perhaps save the lives of others and we were pleased to receive to following news from Ümit Karanar of CESV /112 Civil Emergency Service Volunteers and I understand they will be running another first aid training course for the English School of Kyrenia soon and no doubt they will be sharing their skills with other people and organisations in the future in the TRNC.

“Our association, CESV/112, has been continuing to offer free first aid and safety courses and provide the needed pieces of equipment for emergency services since 2015.

On the 16th August 2023 we donated 2 EKG machines to Cengiz Topel Hospital to be used in their ambulances.

We dedicated this donation in honour of our association president Steven Collard’s late father Bill Collard.”

