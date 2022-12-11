TRNC President Tatar attended the UNFICYP End of Year Reception

President Ersin Tatar has met with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and UN Head of Mission Colin Stewart in the UN buffer zone at the End of Year Reception hosted by the Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Colin Stewart.

President Tatar also met with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and the ambassadors and diplomats of other countries who attended the event that was held tonight at the UN controlled Ledra Palace hotel in the buffer zone in Lefkoşa.

Also attending the reception were Special Representative to the President M. Ergün Olgun and Greek Cypriot Negotiator Menelaos Menelaou.

Mr Stewart, who praised the “number of achievements” between the two Sides in the past year, thanked President Tatar and Mr Anastasiades for attending the social event, and also thanked the co-chairs and coordinators of the technical committees, who were also present at the reception, “for their perseverance in seeking common ground across a wide range of areas of mutual benefit”.

Mr Stewart said that there has been an increase in Green Line Regulation trade volume which he added is expected to reach record levels in 2022. He said the two Sides have this year started to trade non-animal processed food for the first time, which he said is important to women who work in the agri-food sector. Stating that work is continuing with regards to banking-related issues, Mr Stewart added that the positive impacts of a Joint Contact Room opened in the village of Pile is addressing criminal activity there, whilst pointing to a multi stakeholder website on the environment.

Mr Stewart stated that the two Sides have put forward cooperation proposals/trust building ideas, adding that he is in the process of talking to the Special Representative of President Tatar and Greek Cypriot Negotiator as to how to move forward.

The Head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus acknowledged that this is the last End of Year Reception being attended by Mr Anastasiades. Mr Stewart ended his speech by wishing the Turkish Cypriot People and Greek Cypriot People a Happy New Year.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

Like this: Like Loading...