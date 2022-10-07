Erdoğan: Cyprus solution possible with Turkish Cypriots recognition

Erdoğan: “A solution in Cyprus is possible with the sovereign equality of Turkish Cypriots and the registration of their equal international status”



Attending the European Political Community meeting in Prague, the Czech Republic, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a press conference at Prague Castle following their bilateral meetings.

Evaluating the Cyprus problem, the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, and the tension with Greece at the meeting, Erdoğan said: “We are only fighting to protect our country and the interests of the Turkish Cypriots. “We don’t want tension with anyone, with any of our neighbors.”

Erdoğan also reminded that they have repeatedly stated that they want to solve the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean problems within the framework of international law.

Erdoğan also added: “I expect the European Union to invite our interlocutors to dialogue on a bilateral basis, instead of supporting unjust and unlawful initiatives under the name of ‘unity solidarity. The only key to a solution in Cyprus is the recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people”.

Emphasizing that the facts on the island must be accepted for a permanent solution, Erdoğan said that they will continue to take steps in the light of these truths.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office



