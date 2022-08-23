August 23, 2022

President Tatar: “The continuation of restrictions on sports games has no human value”

TRNC President Ersin Tatar stated that the continuation of restrictions on sports games in such an age and changing world is abhorrent.

Noting that there are still embargoes and restrictions imposed upon the Turkish Cypriot people due to the pressures of the Greek Cypriot side, the President said that they do their best to remove these obstacles in every environment, continue their work and consider all kinds of contacts.

In his assessment to the TAK correspondent, Tatar stated that he had the opportunity to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the first time in Konya, where he was to attend the Islamic Solidarity Games. He also noted that he expressed Azerbaijani President his regret for not being able to participate in the Islamic Solidarity Games as a country.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

President Ersin Tatar remembered Muratağa, Sandallar and Atlıla

President Ersin Tatar remembered Muratağa, Sandallar and Atlıla

August 17, 2022
BRS News: LOBBYING THE UK GOVERNMENT FOR TRNC RECOGNITION

BRS News: LOBBYING THE UK GOVERNMENT FOR TRNC RECOGNITION

August 17, 2022

You may have missed

Tatar: Continuation of sports games restrictions is abhorrent

Tatar: Continuation of sports games restrictions is abhorrent

August 23, 2022
The Endless Lies of the Greeks

The Endless Lies of the Greeks

August 23, 2022
ESENTEPE WIN THE ERDAL BARUT TROPHY

ESENTEPE WIN THE ERDAL BARUT TROPHY

August 23, 2022
Chris Green tribute to Margaret Sheard RIP

Chris Green tribute to Margaret Sheard RIP

August 23, 2022
The 10th Kyrenia ‘Art and Culture Days’

The 10th Kyrenia ‘Art and Culture Days’

August 23, 2022
Margaret Sheared RIP, nobody can forget her.

Margaret Sheared RIP, nobody can forget her.

August 22, 2022
%d bloggers like this: