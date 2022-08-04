ARUCAD international conferences on communications and education

The 8th of annual conferences of International Trends and Issues in Communications and Media (ITICAM) and the International Conference on New Horizons in Education (INTE) took place at Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) on 28th and 29th July.

ARUCAD has cooperated with Sakarya University, the Educational Communication and Technology association (AECT), and Cerrahpaşa of Istanbul University to be the host at its Girne Campus. Welcoming the delegates Vice Rector, Assist. Prof. Dr. İbrahim Dalkılıç expressed the satisfaction of the University to host such excellent conferences.

Prof. Dr. Aytekin İşman of the Communications Faculty of Sakarya University acted as moderator during the meetings.15 speakers from various countries like the USA, Portugal, and Malaysia addressed the audiences. A total of 160 articles were published. The scientific committee endorsed 60 of them.

Academicians, who could not attend in person due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic submitted their papers in live sessions over the internet.

Various issues related to the current challenges in education were raised during the conferences. Prof. Douglas Franklin from Ohio University stated that higher education was at the centre of every event that happened in society. He described the world that we live in as a “VACU world”, as it was volatile, ambiguous, complex and uncertain. In order to cope with this situation, we had to think logically, analyse and be prepared to collaborate with others.

Another speaker from Ohio University, Prof. Teresa Franklin emphasized that there were two options for moving forward after the Covid-19 crisis: “To continue as before or to use this crisis as a tool that can transform higher education”. She stressed the importance of employing artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up research into higher education.

In addition to the conferences, there were workshops, poster sessions, and presentations during the two days.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)

