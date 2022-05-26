TRNC Foreign Ministry say Greek Cypriot proposals are insincere

Statement by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the statement of the Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister

The statement delivered to the Greek Cypriot press by the Foreign Minister of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus regarding the so-called “Confidence Building Measures package”, which was portrayed as “an opportunity not to be missed for Turkish Cypriots”, is simply an indication of insincerity.

The Cyprus issue is a question of status. The essence of the Cyprus question lies in the international community’s treatment of the Greek Cypriot side as “the state and the representative” of the whole Island, and the Turkish Cypriot side as “a community in that state”. Encouraged by this unjust treatment, the Greek Cypriot side’s only aim is to use the so-called “Confidence Building Measures” to conceal the essence of the issue and to sustain its comfort zone bestowed by the status quo. The efforts of the Greek Cypriot side to extend its sovereignty into our country through the so-called “Confidence Building Measures” proposal is unacceptable. On the other hand, the Turkish Cypriot side supports cooperation in various areas designed on the basis of the sovereign equality of the two States.

It is an undeniable fact that today there are two States on the island and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is the sole competent authority in the territories under its absolute sovereignty. Also, the openings regarding the fenced-off area of Maraş are made by our Government in line with full respect for the property rights. The TRNC State is the only counterpart of both the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus and the United Nations on this matter and on other similar matters. We would like to reemphasize that handing over our sovereignty in the fenced-off area of Maraş, which is part of our territory, is not an issue open to discussion.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office