Girne Municipality Youth Group is recruiting new members

The group was formed last year of 15 to 21 year olds with the slogan ‘Think young, invigorate life’. The members were offered developmental opportunities with social activities during the summer season.

A statement from the Municipality said that registrations would be open until Wednesday, 1st of June 2022 to those born in 2001 to 2007 inclusive, from Girne as well as the whole country. The aim is to form a platform of active, enthusiastic young people to discuss ideas on human rights, the environment, culture, the arts, informatics, technology, and education and take part in workshops and excursions. Applications for registration were to be made online at:

http://www.girnebelediyesi.com/genclik-platformu-kayit/

Further information and contact is available by ringing 0539 112 63 63.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor, Misli Kadıoğlu, said that their mission was to encourage young people to be active, enthusiastic, productive, self-confident individuals, to start sustainable projects in the city and thus develop their sense of belonging.

During the last summer, 50 young people had come together and took part in social responsibility activities and had a rewarding summer season. They were planning to continue with these activities this summer with an increased number of participants. An active summer season was awaiting the youth.

Kadıoğlu also said that they were creating opportunities for the development of young people as they prepared themselves for their future lives by participating in civil society activities, online and face-to-face training, ideas meetings, workshops, and excursions.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, said that he believed the new world will be shaped by the perspectives of young people.

He said he was ready to support young people in all kinds of ways so that they could meet and compete with the youth of the World. They aimed to involve all the young people with activities like the Girne Municipality Children’s Assembly and through the Girne Youth Platform.

In addressing the young he said: “Your participation in these activities is of utmost value not only for your bright future but ours also. Spend the most precious time you have in the most efficient way. Grow into young people to contribute to World peace with solidarity, love and by sharing. I hope you will identify your individual self in this platform and hug you all with affection”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality