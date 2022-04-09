TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Statement regarding Hellim

Statement regarding the establishment of an informal working group on the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) registration of Hellim.

European Commission Representation in the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus announced today 8th April 2022 that it had established an informal working group regarding the PDO registration of Hellim. European Union, by establishing the so-called informal working group, has indicated that it can go as far as interfering in our internal affairs and even proposing to appoint the Turkish Cypriot members of the group.

It is worth reminding that our Ministry has previously shared its concerns with the public that the issue of PDO registration of Hellim risks becoming a dangerous process.

H.E. Mr. Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in his official statement on 15 December 2021, pointed out that the Greek Cypriot side is treated as the “competent authority” by the EU in the process of registration of Hellim as Protected Designation of Origin (PDO). He has also warned that the inspection of Hellim production of our producers will be carried out in accordance with the mechanism determined by the Greek Cypriot side.

The European Union’s approach is amply clear; in consultation with the Greek Cypriot side, it bypasses our relevant authorities and assists the Greek Cypriot side to make decisions on behalf of our county.

The recognition of the current legislation and the courts of the Greek Cypriot side for the settlement of disputes that may arise during the inspections for PDO registration compliance and the appointment of the members of the informal working group by the EU should also be considered in the context of the abovementioned approach of the EU. It is worthwhile to underline the fact that one of the chairpersons of the above mentioned group is envisaged to be from the European Commission Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG SANTE) which is headed by the Greek Cypriot Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

The European Union is disillusioned to think that the Turkish Cypriot People are dependent on them and are therefore desperate. Thus, it is imperative to take the necessary steps in order to eliminate this false perception as soon as possible.

Therefore, we are of the belief that we must continue to strongly defend the new vision of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus envisaging the acknowledgement of its inherent sovereign equality and equal international status, and to place this new vision as the guiding principle in matters concerning our foreign policy.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office