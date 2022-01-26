BRS News: Permision to Purchase refused

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 22nd January 2022.

SURVEY (non-members with the same problem are invited to join this survey)

We are aware that there are members who have had their Permission to Purchase requests refused due to Turkish Army personnel either living or planning to move into properties where ex-pats, of all nationalities, are living.

We have been asked to assist with compiling information to understand the size of this problem and whether or not any evidence has been provided by solicitors/estate agents explaining the reason for the refusal.

At the moment this only applies to refusals regarding Turkish Army personnel living in areas NOT where your property is situated within a certain distance of an Army base. However, this may be relevant in the future.

If you have had your application for title deeds refused for this reason can you please send an email to the following address

ptp.brstrnc@gmail.com

The information we require is simply your name, address, and whether you have any documentary evidence to support why your application was refused.

If you do not have any documentary evidence you can always let us know your name and address.

Once we have collated this information we will look to present it to the Presidency for their support.

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

Click here to hear news and reviews from Northern Cyprus