BRS News: Acceptance of TRNC Vaccination by the UK

ACCEPTANCE OF TRNC VACCINATIONS BY THE UK

After many months of meetings with the British High Commission and lobbying of UK Ministers, we have received the following from Ben Rawlings, the Deputy British High Commissioner.

‘I wanted to let you know that today Ministers took the decision to add the north of Cyprus’ vaccine certification (along with a number of other territories and countries) to the UK’s inbound vaccine policy.

This means that from 04:00 (UK time) on Monday 10 January, vaccination certificates issued by Turkish Cypriot authorities will be accepted by the UK government as proof of vaccination for entry to the UK.

Certificates will only be valid for entry if the vaccine administered is one that is recognised by the UK. The list of recognised vaccines, and confirmation that certificates issued in the north of Cyprus are accepted, can be found below’

APPROVED VACCINES

You must have had a complete course of one of the following vaccines at least 14 days before you arrive in England:

Oxford/AstraZeneca

Pfizer BioNTech

Moderna

Janssen (single dose vaccine)

Sinovac-CoronaVac

Sinopharm Beijing

Covaxin

The day you have your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.

Formulations of these vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzervria and Moderna Takeda, also qualify as approved vaccines.

TWO DOSE VACCINES

If you were vaccinated with a 2-dose vaccine, or a combination of them, you must have had both doses to be considered fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.

This applies in all cases, even if you’ve recently recovered from COVID-19 and have natural immunity.

PROOF OF VACCINATION

Cyprus, northern will be added to this list at 4.00 am Monday 10 January. Proof of vaccination will be EU DCC or vaccine certificate.

POSITIVE LATERAL FLOW/ANTIGEN TESTING

If whilst in the UK you take a Lateral Flow/Antigen test which is POSITIVE you DO NOT need to take a PCR test to confirm the findings but MUST isolate for the recommended period (currently SEVEN days)

This avoids placing you on the Track and Trace system.

