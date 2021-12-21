Greek Cypriots increase tension in Eastern Mediterranean region

Statement by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the activities of the Greek Cypriot side in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Greek Cypriot side has issued a NAVTEX on 14 December 2021 announcing its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean between 17 December 2021 and 1 January 2022 with an Italian flagged vessel named Odin Finder.

The said activity is going to take place in the area, which also overlaps with the blocks licensed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO). It is obvious that the Greek Cypriot side does not hesitate to usurp the equal and inalienable rights of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Such unilateral activities, which go unabated despite all our warnings, serve no other purpose but to increase tension in the Eastern Mediterranean region. The European Union in particular and the international community, in general, should realize that it is the Greek Cypriot side is preventing peace and tranquillity.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will take reciprocal steps together with Motherland Turkey in order to protect their legitimate rights and interests, which are under the threat to be usurped. Also, our initiatives will continue to register our viewpoints and raise our demands before the relevant international organisations, with an aim to protect the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people.

We deem it necessary to remind that our proposal dated 13 July 2019 regarding the hydrocarbon resources aimed at providing stability in the Eastern Mediterranean is still on the table.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office