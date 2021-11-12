Tatar: “We will follow the path of the Great Leader Atatürk”

President Ersin Tatar published a message on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of the death of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

In his message, President Tatar noted “On his 83rd death anniversary, I commemorate the most important commander, statesman, and reformer of the 20th century, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who raised a nation that wanted to be destroyed and founded a state by liberating it from the clutches of imperialism with the War of Independence.

Turkish Cypriots, following in the footsteps of Atatürk, with the support of the Republic of Turkey established their own state by paying a great price and creating martyrs in the struggle for existence and freedom for years. Our people will never deviate from the path drawn by the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk; they will not give up their sovereignty, independence, reforms, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. God rest his soul.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office