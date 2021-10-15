Susie’s Quiz and Linda’s Appeal at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

On the 14th October 2021 at Susie’s Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe, we held the 1st Fundraiser for Linda’s appeal (raising monies to help with a lifesaving operation).

3 Men, a Little Lady and Di were the Stars taking part and the 3 men, Martin Ford, Peter Dunne, and Dave Lavender all had parts of their bodies shaved, the little lady Aliyah Lamb (Linda’s granddaughter) who had her head shaved and our Sweeney Todd was Diane Ward.

We raised a massive 2,025 TL plus 40 pound Sterling

A big thank you to all those mentioned above and also to everyone who donated to the fundraiser appeal.

We shall continue to raise monies for Linda’s appeal until the end of November. Anyone wanting to make a donation please contact me, Susie Ford, through my Facebook page click here or call me on 0533 847 2711

There is a collection box at the Diiva Restaurant Esentepe and also The village Bistro and we will be also having a yard sale very soon and are in need of bric-a-brac, clothes, etc (drop off to me or can arrange a collection).

Thank you all again

Susie xxxx

Martin Ford Peter Dunne Aliyah Lamb Dave Lavender Diane Ward