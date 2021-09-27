Sumarts Music Extravaganza was a great success for Tulips

Readers mail …

From Susie L Ford …..

This event was held on Sunday 26th September 2021 at Benoz Restaurant in Alagadi which we had been planning for some time and we loved every minute of it when performing to a full house.

The entertainers : The Chosen, (James Smile and Lenie Dumadag), Deuce Guitar Duo, (Al Burn and Andrew Cloughly), Gavin, (Gavin Simons) were absolutely brilliant and all giving up their time and performing free for Tulips. To them we say a Massive Thank You.

A big thank you to Martin Ford who delivered a great Karaoke after the entertainers did their bit! Guests were asked to put in some TL to sing and people were also nominated to sing. Thank you all for joining in and making that so much fun!

I would like to say a big Thank You also to Clarisse Cooper who worked so hard selling raffle tickets with help from Aliyah and Linda Lamb.

A massive thank you to Eran, Ergun, Cihan, Dilek, and all their family and staff for hosting us, The food was yummy and the service fantastic, they all worked so hard . Benoz, in Alagadi is a beautiful restaurant, we would highly recommend it!

Between us, all we raised a healthy 3,575 TL plus £20 Sterling so Thank you, Everybody.

Until next time …….

KEEP SAFE

Susie xxxxx