Tatar: Pressure and threats can’t intimidate us over Maraş opening

Evaluating the opening of the closed city Maraş, President Ersin Tatar stated that threats and pressures cannot intimidate the Turkish Cypriot side and that the Maraş initiative will continue.

President Tatar said, “Our decision to open Maraş, which is a part of the TRNC, is an extremely important initiative that will enable the return to former residents and beneficiaries who have not been able to go to their properties for many years. Our aim is to eliminate the grievances here and to achieve this through the Immovable Property Commission, respecting property rights and in accordance with international law.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office