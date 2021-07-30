“Teslimat” (Delivery) won “Best Social Feature Film” award

The Turkish-Cypriot short film ‘Teslimat’ (Delivery) was awarded the “Best Social Film” at the Sax International Film Festival, which was pre-selected for the Spanish Academy Awards (GOYA).

The short film “Delivery”, directed by Doğuş Özokutan, won another important award from Spain.



The Sax International Film Festival “Best Social Feature Film” award was the fifth award won by “Delivery”, which was produced with the financial support of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and post-production was made with the financial support of the Culture Department.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office