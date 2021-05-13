ATA visit the Lapta Bronze Age Cemetery few people know about

On 12th May Members of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus were given a presentation and Guided Tour of the Lapta Bronze Age Cemetery by Archaeologist Caroline Houghton. The most important Bronze Age Cemetery in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean. But a cemetery very few people know about.

ATA at the Bronze Age Cemetery ATA listening to the presentation Time to relax by the sea and have lunch

The talk was given at the Blue Song Restaurant, Lapta, where association members and their guests also enjoyed lunch by the sea.

ATA Event Organiser Debbie Bird; said she was pleased to be able to provide members of the association with an interesting and informative talk on a topic very few people in the TRNC know anything about.

Lapta Bronze Age Cemetery Caroline Houghton making a presentation

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd; said “Today’s event for members and guests illustrated the ethos of the association by combining a fascinating historical talk with a lunch and guided tour, i.e. providing Culture about the Island in an enjoyable way”. He further commented that it was sad that such an important historical site has been allowed to fall into the disrepair it finds itself in today!

