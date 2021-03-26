Ministry of Foreign Affairs protest appointment of UN BMBG Commander

TRNC MINISTRY’S STATEMENT

The UN statement on the appointment of Norwegian Major General Ingrid Gjerde to the United Nations Peace Force (BMBG) Force Command on 24 March 2021 was met with disappointment.

It is unacceptable not to consult with the authorities of our country and not obtain our consent prior to the appointment of the BMBG Commander. Despite all our warnings during the attempts of our Ministry and New York Representation before the UN officials during the process prior to the appointment of the Force Commander, we regret that the UN announced the issue through a press release, contrary to the practices and working principles that have been formed for many years.

The success of BMBG’s work is through cooperation with the TRNC. If a cooperation is expected, it is essential to obtain the consent of our authorities for the appointment in question and in other cases concerning our country.

Especially on the eve of the 5+UN informal meeting, we emphasise that the UN should avoid actions that could damage the delicate balance between the two sides.

Our concern and opinion regarding the said appointment has been conveyed to UN officials.

Source: (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs