Cyprus : 2 separate people, democratic systems, 2 separate states

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: “There are two separate people, two separate democratic systems and two separate states in Cyprus today. As President Tatar stated a two-state solution should be discussed and negotiated on the basis of sovereign equality”.
In his speech during the ceremony held for the 37th Anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that as a guarantor country Turkey and the TRNC will no longer tolerate the diplomacy game, adding that our priority is to achieve a permanent and sustainable solution of the Cyprus issue to ensure the legitimate rights and security of the Turkish Cypriot people.
Erdoğan said, “As a result of the negotiations that have been going on for the last 50 years, we now know very well the facts; “It is not possible to re-establish a partnership with the Greek Cypriots in Cyprus, which was destroyed by the force of arms in 1963, and completely disappeared in 1974 by the Greek junta”.
Source: TRNC Public Information Office
Categories: News
No one can assess the situation in a more clearer way.
I admire both President’s and very much hope that they conclude the business in the Shortest time and best wishes to all the Turks every where.
Our Time is Always.
…yet half the people living in Cyprus, whether counted as Individuals or as Persons, see themselves, as Cypriots, and not as “Turks” and “Greeks”.
Such a notion that Cyprus, as a Republic, and Cypriots as a People, do not exist, only serves, for the same reasons, to tear Turkey herself apart. Such is “Turkishness”, in Turkey too, with Turks not “Turk”; that “others” having no relevance to their dogma, are but adversaries.
“Cypriot Turks” delude each other therefore, thinking, with Turkey, Cypriots are few, or that Cypriots have been silenced; yet only time will tell…
Repulswarrior it seems there is a major change taking place and past games of musical chairs are fast becoming a thing of the past