Regional conference including Turkish Cypriots will be good for all

Erdoğan: ‘A regional conference with the participation of all parties including Turkish Cypriots will be good for all’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a trilateral video conference meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President Erdoğan stated in the meeting that in order to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean all parties should decidedly secure the momentum of dialogue and added that Turkey always advocates dialogue and is ready to negotiate.

Erdoğan also pointed out his belief that a regional conference in the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of all parties, including Turkish Cypriots, will be good for all.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office