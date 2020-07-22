Mayor Güngördü received the Turkey Sumo Federation

Turkey Sumo Federation Chairman, Erdal Karadağ and TRNC Representative Cemal Gencer met with Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality; the Turkey Sumo Federation Chairman Erdal Karadağ, board members and TRNC Sumo Representative Cemal Gencer met with Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

Mayor Güngördü welcomed the visit held at the Municipality of Girne and was informed about the activities to be carried out for the development and spread of Sumo Wrestling, which is also welcomed by the Japanese Embassies.

The Turkey Sumo Federation was founded in the year 2012 in Turkey. Chairman Erdal Karadağ in his speech said that as the TRNC representative, they will organise and contribute to the promotion of the country, with the support of the Japanese Embassy, ​​they wanted to participate as the TRNC and TR in the 2021 Olympics in Japan and studies were being carried out for this.

Karadağ presented a plaque to Nidai Güngördü, and thanked him.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality