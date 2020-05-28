BRS Coronavirus News Update 28th May 2020

Peter Wilkins the Chairman of the British Residents’ Society published very important news on 28th May 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

UPDATE – 28th MAY 2020

Following an initial meeting between members of the Foreign Residents Association and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gunes Onar today together with the Deputy Chairman, Mike Diplock, we met with him to discuss the return to the TRNC of those UK citizens with a home here.

He explained that there had been a meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Ozersay and Ersin Tatar the Prime Minister to discuss this issue. They agreed that once TRNC citizens with permanent residency had been ‘repatriated’ they would look to assist Foreign residents to return. Dr Ozersay then joined the meeting and confirmed the discussion and further explained that they would be seeking agreement at the Council of Ministers meeting tomorrow (29/05/2020) to begin the process.

We later met with the Prime Minister, Ersin Tatar who expressed his desire to see all foreign residents returned to the TRNC. He stated that they would speak with Turkish Airlines to arrange charter flights towards the end of June to achieve this. He further confirmed that everyone returning to the TRNC this way would be required to complete a 14-day quarantine period.

He asked people to understand the situation regarding the delay in allowing the re-entry of foreign residents to their homes but that by taking the steps that they had, it ensured they could come back to a safe environment.

More details will be provided in due course in relation to flights, cost of the quarantine contribution and the projected dates of the flights.

The Government will also release details of how people need to ‘register’ for these flights once they have received the relevant information.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here