This Weeks Sporting Quiz and the “Stinker” Question at 29th April

By Richard Beale….

This week’s SPORTING QUIZ plus the STINKER QUESTION and the answers will appear in this weeks CyprusScene Enewspaper, and the answer to the “Stinker ” question will appear in next’s week edition.

This week’s Sports Quiz

Q 1: Who is the only club to defeat Liverpool in this season’s Premier League? Q 8: What is the nickname of Essex County Cricket Club limited overs team? Q 2: If black is the highest Judo belt, what colour is the second highest? Q 9: Henry Cooper, Barry Sheene and Kevin Keegan used to advertise on TV which aftershave in the 1970’s? Q 3: Who was the last “Royal’ to win BBC Sports Personality of the year? Q10: What does the TT stand for in the Isle of Man TT motorcycle race? Q 4: The Maracana Stadium is in which South American City? Q11 : Which club has won the Scottish Premier League title the most times? Q 5: In the 2019 World Championships which British sprinter won a gold medal in the Ladies 200m? Q12 : Which US state in hosts the Golf Masters? Q 6: Margaret Court has won 24 Grand Slam Tennis tournaments, which current player is second on 23?. Q13: Which South African born England cricket Captain was sacked 43 years ago (April 1977) after joining Kerry Packer’s World Cricket Series? Q 7: Which member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team had an undistinguished career as a manager at Oxford City and Southend United? Q14: Which Asia country was the first to host a Formula 1 motor race?

THE STINKER QUESTION

In 2013 whilst playing for Liverpool, Luis Suarez bit which Chelsea player ear?

(answer in next week’s enewspaper)

If you would like to subscribe to receive news and a download link to the CyprusScene e-newspaper please click here