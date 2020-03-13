Music permits for TRNC entertainment venues are suspended

Music permits for the music entertainment venues operating in the country have been suspended.

With regard to the Coronavirus pandemic affecting the whole world, the Environmental Protection Department, affiliated to the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, have suspended the issue of music permits, within the scope of Article 58 of the Environmental Protection Agency’s 18/2012 Environmental Law, Article 80 of the Environmental Law (3), which includes 13th March 2020. According to the paragraph, currently issued music permits have been suspended until further notice.

Additional measures to be taken by the relevant Department of our Ministry will be shared with the public regarding the new measures to be taken by the TRNC Government in respect of public health protection.

Source: Ministry of Tourism and Environment