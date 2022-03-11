TRNC flag on Formula 1 pilot Vettel’s new helmet

German driver Sebastian Vettel, who is a four time Formula 1 champion had the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) flag on his new helmet.

The 2022 season in Formula 1 will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 20th March. Vettel again took a pro-Ukrainian, anti-war stance on Thursday’s first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The German driver wore a helmet with the inscription “No to War” in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and a picture of a peace dove.

Turkish flag as well as the TRNC flag took part in the section with the country flags on the helmet.

Vettel called for the Russian Grand Prix to be removed from the racing calendar this season and thereafter Russian races were removed from the calendar.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Driver’s helmet photo courtesy of younge.turkish.cypriots