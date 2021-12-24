Carol Wright is ATA’s Christmas 2021 NUMBER 1

After a close fought battle over many months, with the lead changing numerous times, the winner of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) ‘Guess the Celebrity’ Year End Competition is CAROL WRIGHT seen here (on the right) receiving her prize and certificate from the Figen Kaymak of sponsors Creditwest bank along with ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd and Joanne Hickey of Creditwest bank.

An excited Carol said ‘I enjoy the fun of taking part in quizzes and so to win is a bonus. Thank you ATA for coming up with such an easy to enter and not too brain taxing quiz, although some of the celebrities were more difficult to guess than others, l’m already looking forward to taking part again next year’s competition! Thank you also Creditwest for my wonderful prize of a Christmas Hamper’.

Every Facebook post about ATA member clinics contains the image of a well-known celebrity, and members + followers guess who it is by commenting on their answer to the post. The answer is also given in one of the weekly member clinic posts.

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd thanked all those who have taken part in the close fought competition, before congratulating Carol on winning and Figen Kaymak of Creditwest bank for sponsoring the competition, saying ‘this is easy to take part in the popular fun competition is another example of an association doing something different and our association has plans afoot for a number of other new and exciting things for 2022’.

Figen Kaymak commented that Creditwest bank is pleased to have helped the ATA to bring some fun into everyone’s life over this past year through their unique ideas such as this quiz, especially Carol who she offers her congratulations in becoming the 2021 winner.

The ATA Facebook Guess the Celebrity competition restarts again in the first week of January 2022, and can be found on both their Facebook Group and Facebook Page.

