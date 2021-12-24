Ada Card Hepi Student is made available to students

The Ada Card Hepi Student, which was put into practice as part of the Student-Friendly Island Project, was made available to students.

The Ada Card Hepi Student, which was put into practice as part of the “Student Friendly Island Project” by the Ministry of National Education and Culture together with the TRNC Cooperative Central Bank in order to provide improvements for university students studying in the country and TRNC citizens studying abroad, was presented to the students with the event held in the Ministry.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office