Great result for the Tulips Glam and Glitz event

At last we have all the money in for the Glam and Glitz night at Les Ambassadeurs Hotel and Casino held on the 10th December 2021.

As you can see from some of the photographs, the dresses were amazing!

Before we announce our final figure there are some huge thanks to be made and our first go to Julie Anderson and Ann Deveau who put the heart and soul into organising this event on behalf of Tulips and by all accounts did a magnificent job.

Our thanks also go to Les Ambassadeurs for providing an incredible venue and staff that were both attentive and friendly throughout the night. Also Les Ambassadeurs provided some fantastic prizes.

Thank you to all the sponsors and of course to everyone who attended.

The evening raised an incredible 59,705TL!

Kind Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)

Photos courtesy of Tulips Facebook page