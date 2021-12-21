Ertuğruloğlu: “We are treated like a recognized state in Pakistan” 

TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu held a press conference yesterday (20th December 2021) at the TRNC Islamabad Representative Office within the framework of his Islamabad contacts.

Ertuğruloğlu answered the questions of the leading media members of Pakistan during the conference and explained the new thesis of the TRNC on the Cyprus issue.

In his speech at the conference, Minister Ertuğruloğlu stated that they did not highlight a policy regarding the recognition of the TRNC and said, “What we are defending now is that there are two sovereign states with equal international status on the Island.”

Pointing out the speculative news that ‘Pakistan and Azerbaijan will recognize TRNC’, Ertuğruloğlu stated that they did not demand the recognition of the TRNC from Azerbaijan, Pakistan or any other country.

Pointing out that the issue of recognition will come to the fore after the registration of the existence of two sovereign equal states on the island, Ertuğruloğlu said, “The best example of the existence of the TRNC is Pakistan. Here we are treated as a recognized state.”

Ertuğruloğlu thanked Pakistan for its approach to the Cyprus issue and said, “Apart from homeland Turkey, Pakistan is the only country that has a positive and correct approach to the Cyprus Island and the reality of the Cyprus problem. I hope other countries will follow Pakistan’s example.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office