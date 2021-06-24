Readers Mail

Susie’s Big Music Quiz results on 21st June 2021

Readers mail….
Susie L Ford…Quiz master….

This quiz was held on 21st June 2021 at The Balti House, Esentepe, with lots of fun and laughter with a great group of quizzers.

Big congratulations go to :

  • 1st   The Cyprus Dolls, Winning A  Cash Prize
  • 2nd  The 3 Stooges, Winning The Famous Lemon
  • 3rd  The Esentepe Gurus
  • 4th  Drinking Buddies Minus 2.

Thank you all for joining us and the next Big music quiz will be held in July and dates will be announced soon.

Keep Safe

Susie xxx

 

