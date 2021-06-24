Susie’s Big Music Quiz results on 21st June 2021

Readers mail….

Susie L Ford…Quiz master….

This quiz was held on 21st June 2021 at The Balti House, Esentepe, with lots of fun and laughter with a great group of quizzers.

Big congratulations go to :

1st The Cyprus Dolls, Winning A Cash Prize

2nd The 3 Stooges, Winning The Famous Lemon

3rd The Esentepe Gurus

4th Drinking Buddies Minus 2.

Thank you all for joining us and the next Big music quiz will be held in July and dates will be announced soon.

Keep Safe

Susie xxx