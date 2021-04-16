Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu in the TRNC

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in the TRNC last night (15th April), and TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu welcomed him.

Çavuşoğlu noted through his social media account “We have arrived in the TRNC to defend our national cause with a new vision”.

Çavuşoğlu arrived in the TRNC to make evaluations before the 5+UN meeting to be held in Geneva between 27-29 April. Within the framework of his contacts, Çavuşoğlu will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Ertuğruloğlu at 13:30 and will also be received by President Ersin Tatar at 14:30.

Çavuşoğlu will attend the working meeting at 16:00 which will be held with the participation of President Tatar and political party leaders represented at the TRNC Assembly.

President Tatar and Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold a joint press conference at 18:00.

Source: TRNC Public Information office