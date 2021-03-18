TRNC flight restrictions expanded due to Covid-19

According to the statement of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, a new NOTAM has been issued to expand flight restrictions due to the coronavirus.

According to the NOTAM, it has been deemed appropriate to expand flight restrictions on the passengers from United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Brazil and all African countries to enter the TRNC. Accordingly, those who have been in the last 14 days in Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Komoros, Congo Democratic Republic, Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Esvantini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Sahara, Somaliland, Canary Islands, Cauta, French South and Antarctic Islands, Madeira, Mayette, Melilla, Soberanya, Reunion, Pelagie Islands, Sokatra, Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha; on the condition of being a TRNC citizen, having a TRNC citizen mother or father, establishing a business in the TRNC, having a residence and work permit, studying at universities in the TRNC, being a landlord, tenant in the TRNC, or having spent 6 months of the last 12 months in the TRNC, will be able to enter into the TRNC but they will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office