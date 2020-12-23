A great night out with “Christmas Sparkle”

Readers mail….

From Carol Abel – Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society ….

“Christmas Sparkle”, written and directed by Beverley Westbrook, was performed by KADS at Sultan’s Restaurant, Çatalköy on Friday 4th December and at the Black Olive Café, Alsancak on Wednesday and Thursday 9th and 10th December 2020. Each evening included a sit down roast dinner with dessert and a seasonal glass of special Nordic mulled wine. The three performances were in aid of the SOS Children’s Village and Kyrenia Animal Rescue.

” Christmas Sparkle, is the latest in a series of comedy whimsical mystery shows which have been performed annually since 2015. This year’s comedy centred on the unwelcome arrival of two new elves to the Santa Family Business Enterprise. Santa is oblivious to the mayhem but as fairies and elves abound magic and mischief will be done!

The cast included Horst Gutowski as Santa Claus, Sue Turner as Mrs Anya Claus, Sandra Poole as Merry Christmas, Gabriele Stoppkotte as Sue Grabbit, Khin Pyu Dere as Holly Berry, Ray Johnson as Patch Work, Stephen Everett as Randolph Reynedier, Diana Peek as Fairy Godmother, Loulie Ward as Tabitha, Carole Dovey as Mistletoe, Graham Paxton as Alf N Safety and Ralph Kratzer as Inspector Ralph and Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Many of the above names are well known in the local community and Beverley Westbrook (Chairwoman of KADS) gives a deep and heartfelt Thank You to them all. “Their enthusiasm was boundless and it’s a fun show that we all enjoyed preparing for. Of course a production of this size draws on many unsung heroes and we would like to offer grateful thanks to our stage manager and prompt (Anna Krombach), costumier (Carole Dovey), lighting technician (John Cowles), ticket and sales organiser (Sarah Garsed), designer (John Redgate) and tombola fundraiser (John Davies). A special grateful thanks to Vicki Karaca of the Black Olive for the generous use of the premises both for rehearsals and the performance of “Christmas Sparkle” and Derviş Albayrak of Sultan’s.

This year saw the retirement of Alan Peek, a long time supporter of KADS, who has been our Master of Ceremonies and many-times sponsor of the wine prizes on these evenings. We will miss him !

If you saw the show then KADS know you had a fun time. If you missed it then how about next year…? “

On Tuesday 22nd December Beverley Westbrook, Stephen Everett, Sarah Garsed and Susan Turner presented a donation to Ozcan Yemen of SOS çocuk köyü, KKTC, one of their chosen charities.