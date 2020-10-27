Thank you to local TRNC Notary Kemil Aktepeli for his assistance

By Margaret Sheard ….

I am pleased to say that there are people who will help you when you are in desperate need of assistance and I would like to thank Kemil Aktepeli for his help.

With Chris Elliott having a second period of hospitalisation and the Police Immigration appointment for Residency Permit getting closer I needed to have various documents notarised and so I made contact with Kemil Aktepeli of Dijal Emlak Şti Ltd located in Metform Plaza, Karakum who said he would be willing to visit the hospital or my home to witness the documents and stamp them as an official Noter.

As the second hospitalisation occurred I again visited Kemil’s office and we completed the forms as far as possible and he then locked up his office and came with me to the hospital for Chris to sign the documents in his presence. We then had to locate where Chris’s passport was held at the hospital in order that Kemil could also have sight of this and I then returned Kemil to his office where he took photocopies of the documents for his own records. Luckily I already had copies of Chris’s passport details.

The whole process did not take very long but I appreciated the fact that Kemil had to leave his office unattended for a short while. He is very understanding of difficult situations, and he speaks and understands English reasonably well.

I would not hesitate to use his services again in the future should the need arise and if anyone needs the service of a Noter (Notary) Kemil can be contacted on 0392 815 0367 or 0533 882 2211. With possible language difficulty by telephone it may be wise to initially send a text message to the Cep number or a Facebook message to Kemil’s page.