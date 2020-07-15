By Chris Elliott….

CyprusScene posts have always been shared on a number of Facebook pages and we have tried hard to promote community entertainment activities so we have decided to create a new Facebook group page “Cyprusscene shares What’s on Where” so people or groups can place their events posters and further information.

We, in turn, will be monitoring the page and will be using as much of the information posted on that group page for further promotional facilities that we have at our disposal.

Let’s not forget the importance of sharing reviews and photos of events held as it’s good to look back and see what was achieved and in particular where the community is trying to help those in need.

If there are any local readers who would perhaps like to help us with this project, please send your details through the contact box below.