Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 11th online Quiz

We have been publishing many readers letters of ex-pats who want to return to the UK from Northern Cyprus, and also those who want to return to Northern Cyprus from around the world who have homes in the TRNC and are unable to return due to both flight and border restrictions because of COVID-19 prevention measure. We have also had letters telling us how people are dealing with Lockdown restrictions.



For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

Readers Mail…

Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 11th online quiz on Wednesday 27th May 2020.

Following the TRNC now having no more cases of the COVID-19 virus our quizzes are going to be back to normal for us and held at the The Balti House in Esentepe on Thursday evenings …

Since we started doing our quizzes online live we have people taking part who can’t get back to the TRNC so we have decided to carry on quizzing for them.

This weeks 6 teams are from the UK, Germany and Sweden and we had 20 General Knowledge Questions and 10 Musical questions to guess! and the results were:

1st Flippers 35 PTS Flippers

2nd Lemon Lovers 33 PTS

3rd Don’t Mention The War 32 PTS

4th TNs 31 PTS

5th Anglo Swedes 30 PTS

Lemon Losers Low Battery 25 PTS

Again, thank you all for joining us, and we are looking forward to you all being able to get back here soon!

We will be Quizzing again next Wednesday online and in the meanwhile please Take Care All and Keep Safe

Susie n Martin xxxx



