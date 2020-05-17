Well done TRNC for beating COVID-19 now bring flights and tourists

Readers mail….

From John Aziz Kent….

I would like to congratulate the government of the TRNC for taking positive action to counter the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping everybody safe and well which has only been mirrored by a few other countries around the world.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been horrendous but it is creating a major change in the world order and how we will be living our lives in the future.

As the Honorary President of the Turkish Cypriot Hoteliers Association I welcome the prospect of our hotels being opened again with the initial aim of encouraging local tourism and let’s face it we all deserve a rest and relaxation but there is far more to be done.

With the necessary lockdowns of flights and borders we will in the not too distant future be allowing people to return to the TRNC and their homes including many expatriates who have faced lockouts around the world and perhaps mainly in the UK and these people play a major part in our country’s economic health through property purchase and renting, day to day living expenses, paying taxes and for those lucky few, being able to work and feel they belong in the TRNC.

We should harness the great value offered by foreign expats’ expertise and Turkish Cypriots abroad so that it is easier for them to work or create businesses in the TRNC as individuals or partnerships where they can be given the opportunity of taking buildings of historical value and interest and invest in making these into very attractive tourist destinations or attractions for the future on 15 to 20 year low cost contracts..

The world is changing and if the TRNC is to grow in stature and improve its economy it needs to encourage the inclusion of expatriates as partners in future plans which has been said time and time again in the past but never achieved.

Let’s now allow investment in our country without the stranglehold and restrictions that the TRNC have imposed in the past. The future is about expansion and teamwork and all the people who have made their homes here should be encouraged to participate and make what the TRNC could be, a wonderful country and the Jewel in the Mediterranean.

When I look back at my early days in trying to promote tourism for the TRNC I built two hotels in Lapta and lobbied at all levels for a solution to the stranglehold placed on the Turkish Cypriots through embargoes orchestrated by the Greek Cypriots who want to rule the island and will not accept the Turkish Cypriots as equals, therefore we should be allowed to do so with those foreign expats who want to live here and share our future.

In the past I worked tirelessly to overcome the unfair embargo we faced with no direct flights and I championed for a shuttle air service between Istanbul and our Ercan airport and now with the airline industry in great turmoil, it is the time for TRNC and Turkey Aviation authorities to issue tender applications to local or worldwide carriers to set up a daily service to the TRNC with low cost fairs which would improve tourism in a very short space of time

We should aim to replace the option of flights from south Cyprus, where there is great resentment and increasing pressure to prevent expats from the North from using their flights, and after Brexit this may no longer be an option so we should take the opportunity now of making this a past choice.

Like COVID-19 the embargoes of the past have been defeated time and time again by the Turkish Cypriots and if the UN and the EU, who allowed Cyprus to join its shaky club whilst denying entry to the Turkish Cypriots, then it is time for the United Kingdom led by Boris Johnson to declare Force Majeure for the Turkish Cypriots to join the rest of the world in free trading and recognition.

The UK is heading to BREXIT from the EU in a few months and the TRNC should have its TRNCEXIT from Cyprus as well.

As the founding President of the Dillirgalı Association I am sure all of our thousands of Turkish Cypriot members living around the world will join me in this demand for a change in the world order and allow the Turkish Cypriots their rightly deserved existence to be recognised and welcomed in the new world we now face together

“Together We Will Do It” is the slogan of my association which aims to unite the people of Northern Cyprus and to work together and, through truth, bring peace and develop the economy of the TRNC through Tourism and Enterprise.

If there is any individual or authority who would like to discuss with me, my proposals listed above, please send me a message via the contact box below.