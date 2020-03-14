BRS Newsletter: COVID-19 Additional Information

We have received a copy of the British Residents’ Society 14th March Newsletter which contains very helpful information for those readers who are concerned about flights to the UK and TRNC emergency regulations to deal with the Coronavirus issue.

Since yesterday we have seen an increase in activity by the Governments of both the TRNC and the Republic of Cyprus regarding movement and commerce.

REPUBLIC of CYPRUS

Firstly in the Republic the Prime Minister announced the following measures:-

From 1 a.m. of 15 March and for a period of 15 days in the first phase, the prohibition of entry to any citizen – regardless of nationality – who does not fall into the following categories:

Cypriot citizens.

Legal residents in the Republic of Cyprus.

European nationals or third-country nationals working in the Republic.

Nationals of countries who are in a designated diplomatic service or mission under bilateral or international conventions.

Individual cases of European nationals or third-country nationals for unavoidable professional obligations, provided that the relevant authorization has been obtained from the competent Ministry.

European or third country citizens attending educational institutions in the Republic of Cyprus.

As regards the crossing points between the free and the occupied areas, entry will be permitted only to persons falling into the following categories:

Cypriot citizens, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Legal residents in the free areas.

Nationals of countries who are in a designated diplomatic service or mission under bilateral or international conventions.

This effectively means that ONLY Cypriots will be allowed to cross between North and South in the next 15 days.

Those of you who have flights booked from Larnaca and Paphos in the next 15 days will have to contact your airline to see if you can reschedule your flights.

We have no information how the announcement will be dealt with in relation to reclaiming costs for lost flights. In the first instance we would suggest you contact your airline.

This advice is the same if you are currently in the UK waiting to fly to either Larnaca or Paphos.

T.R.N.C.

The Council of Ministers have issued the following statement.

All public officials working in the public sector except for police, fire brigade, health, civil aviation, finance and similar services will be considered as administrative leave until 27/03/2020. (All educational institutions will also suspend education until 27/03/2020) In the private sector, all shops, businesses, casinos, night clubs, betting offices, entertainment centers, etc., except for businesses that produce services within the framework of meeting basic needs such as pharmacy, gas station, bakery, and market places will be closed until 27/03/2020. Within the framework of these two measures, it is obvious that a large number of our citizens will stay at home and do not feel the need to go out. On the other hand, as the government, we call for nobody to go out to the street unless it is necessary. Also, depending on the developments within the next 48 hours, our Council of Ministers will evaluate the prohibition of partial or full curfews under Chapter 156. As of 14/03/2020, 02:00, until 01/04/2020, only TRNC citizens and persons with legal permission can enter the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus through the land, sea and air border gates. Entries to the TRNC are prohibited until 01/04/2020. Regardless of which country it comes from, our citizens and persons on legal leave who enter our country through land, sea and air gates will be monitored and controlled at home for 14 days. For those who do not comply with this, legal action will be initiated under the Communicable Diseases Law No. 45/2018. Between 14/03/2020 and 01/04/2020, a decision was made to meet in associations, unions and locales and not to perform collective worship. It has been decided to use Famagusta State Hospital as a quarantine hospital, and efforts have been increased to provide sufficient personnel, equipment and bed capacity and all kinds of facilities in our hospital.

The Government has felt it necessary to implement these measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

BRS CLINICS

In line with the measures being announced to keep the people of the TRNC safe, we will be suspending ALL clinics until further notice.

EVENTS

The events at Asra Claire’s and the Shopping Trip to the South are cancelled. We will let you know when they are reinstated.

HEALTH ADVICE IN THE TRNC

If you have travelled to countries with cases of COVID-19 disease and have a fever, difficulty in breathing and have a dry cough please call the Epidemic Hotline of the Ministry of Health, which is open 24/7 on

0533 850 11 88

0548 850 11 88

