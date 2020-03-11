Girne Municipality launched measures to combate Coronavirus

While the measures taken against the world-threatening Coronavirus epidemic continue, Girne Municipality started spraying activities in various parts of the city today (11th March).

In the statement made by the Press and Public Relations Department of Girne Municipality; It was reported that immediately the Coronavirus (Covid-19), which affected the whole world, was seen in our country, the teams started to spray areas and distribute information flyers in various parts of the city.

In the early hours of the morning of 11th March 2020, Girne Municipality Health teams accelerated the disinfection and information activities at the Wednesday Market, and sprayed the Chamber Theatre and the area of the Wednesday Market. The spraying application, which was carried out by municipal teams with special protective clothing, received the appreciation of the people.

Mayor Nidai Güngördü, who made a statement on the subject, said, “After the detection of Coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan city of China and has spread to 5 continents in a very short time, we put into action emergency plans as a Municipality”.

”We have accelerated our work with responsibility and sensitivity on all measures to be taken for the health of our people. Firstly, we decided to postpone temporarily all the activities we organised as a Municipality. We accelerated our disinfection spraying activities in various parts of the city, especially where there is a concentration of citizens.

Güngördü stated that hard and rational measures should be implemented by all institutions and organisations as soon as possible in order to eliminate this epidemic with minimal damage; He added that they should take into consideration all the warnings given to our people as a precaution and read the informative articles about what should be done to protect the community.

Source: Girne Municipality