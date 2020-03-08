Minister Ataka visited Yeniboğaziçi Municipality

Tolga Atakan, Minister of Public Works and Transportation, visited Yeniboğaziçi Mayor Mustafa Zurnacılar and, together with the mayor, examined the problems related to road and traffic safety in the region.

During the investigation, Minister Atakan received information from Mustafa Zurnacılar about the problems in the region and noted the suggestions made.

Accompanying Minister Atakan were Chief of Staff Ramadan Beysun, Highways Manager Serhan Kazmacı and Traffic Department Manager Ahmet Aydın.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation